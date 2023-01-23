This Limited-Edition Tennis Collection Plays A Big Game Off Court

"We’ve always aligned well with tennis; it's a sport that resonated with us [since] the outdoors is really part of the brand, and we have always been connected to nature. The first tennis collection we designed was based on some beautiful pieces I found when I was in a vintage store in Argentina. This was before tennis really hit as a trend and before recreational tennis boomed since the pandemic. People didn’t quite get it then, but we started on that journey very early. That was about six years ago. Now that the tennis trend is not going anywhere, I think people will always look for ways they can bring their personalities and personal style into the activities that they choose to do."