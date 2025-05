Anthropologie’s Pilcro Makes The Best Plus Size Jeans: My Favorite Denim Picks For Summer

When I first pulled this pair out of the package, it looked so small that I had some serious concerns about whether I’d even be able to get them on my body. But I should have had more faith in Pilcro’s sizing consistency, because once I tried them on, the fit was perfect. The denim is substantial without being too heavy for warmer weather (it was an unseasonably hot 80-degree day when I wore these out), and the 2% elastane gives a good amount of stretch. The proportions of this pair are great, too, with the high rise hitting me at a nice spot on my natural waist, and enough room at the hips that I don’t feel squished. Paired with a fun Rachel Antonoff shell print top and mesh Mary Jane flats from Lane Bryant (one of my go-tos for comfortable wide-width shoes ), I had a look that took me from a day of writing to a night of events.