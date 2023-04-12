Our 15k Budget Isn’t Enough To Pay For A Wedding In 2023 — Now What?

All of these are ways to save money on a wedding, but there are tradeoffs that come along with them. When you aren’t working with professionals, you can’t expect to have the same experience or quality as a professional – unless, of course, the folks who are helping you out are professionals. So along with these hacks, I’ve also heard complaints. I know one bride who had a friend take their photos and now “hates her wedding pictures.” That couple I mentioned before, with the aunt who bakes, ended up with a cake that wasn’t as aesthetically pleasing as they hoped. And I’ve heard many a story where the wedding party was supposed to help set up but ended up flaking or not having enough time, so set up was definitely stressful and rushed. Proceed with caution, and for the things you really value, it’s probably best to hire professionals.