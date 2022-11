I’m Not Ready To Put My Savings Toward Real Estate. Where Else Can I Invest?

I’m 25 and trying to think ahead on what I can be doing in addition to the “typical” investments that most people get out of college (401k, Roth IRA, etc.). I have pretty solid savings in the five-figure range and contribute 10% of my income to my 401k every month, along with $250 to my Roth. I want to invest in real estate, but with the state of the housing market that’s a little too far out of reach at the moment. My partner and I live in Boston and we’re worried we won’t realistically be able to buy here or if we’d eventually be priced out and have to move somewhere cheaper just to own. We pay more in rent every month than my parents pay for their mortgage, yet see no return because we don’t own the apartment. We’re super fortunate that we can afford to live here right now but down the road, if we want to buy, it probably won’t be here due to the upfront costs and rising housing prices.