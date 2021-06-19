These Are 2021’s Most Instagrammed Wedding & Proposal Locations

Now that weddings of all sizes are permitted again, albeit with certain social distancing restrictions in place, checking out wedding trends feels like less of a tease.
Sure, getting married abroad remains pretty difficult right now, but it's still interesting to see which destinations are capturing the imagination of couples worldwide.
According to new research by N.Peal, the world's most Instagrammed wedding location of 2021 is the French Riviera, home to super-glamorous resorts like Saint Tropez, Cannes and Monaco.
The stunning Italian region of Tuscany is right behind, followed by Las Vegas in third. The latter is hardly a surprise given that Vegas likes to think of itself as the wedding capital of the world, and it's been reported that 120,000 couples a year tie the knot there.
Advertisement
Couples planning a wedding in the UK will be interested to see that Newquay in Cornwall also makes the top ten. With its stunning sandy beach, picture-perfect harbour and plentiful hotel and Airbnb accommodation for guests, it's easy to see why it's become such a popular wedding spot.
Check out the top ten most Instagrammed wedding locations of 2021 below:
1. French Riviera - 228,000 posts
2. Tuscany - 213,000 posts
3. Las Vegas - 195,000 posts
4. Santorini - 147,000 posts
5. Paris - 136,000 posts
6. Maui - 126,000 posts
7. Newport - 62,900 posts
8. Provence - 62,700 posts
9. Riviera Maya - 51,300 posts
10. Amalfi Coast - 47,800 posts
2. Tuscany - 213,000 posts
3. Las Vegas - 195,000 posts
4. Santorini - 147,000 posts
5. Paris - 136,000 posts
6. Maui - 126,000 posts
7. Newport - 62,900 posts
8. Provence - 62,700 posts
9. Riviera Maya - 51,300 posts
10. Amalfi Coast - 47,800 posts
When it comes to proposal locations, the most popular spots tend to be major European cities. Living up to its reputation as "the city of Love", Paris is the most Instagrammed proposal location of 2021, with London in fourth, Rome in fifth and Venice in sixth.
Check out the top ten most Instagrammed proposal locations of 2021:
1. Paris - 43,400 posts
2. Bali - 28,700 posts
3. New York City - 22,000 posts
4. London - 13,000 posts
5. Rome - 5,900 posts
6. Venice - 4,900 posts
7. Santorini - 3,000 posts
8. Barcelona - 2,252 posts
9. Kauai - 1,976 posts
10. Grand Canyon - 1,168 posts
2. Bali - 28,700 posts
3. New York City - 22,000 posts
4. London - 13,000 posts
5. Rome - 5,900 posts
6. Venice - 4,900 posts
7. Santorini - 3,000 posts
8. Barcelona - 2,252 posts
9. Kauai - 1,976 posts
10. Grand Canyon - 1,168 posts