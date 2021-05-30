These Are Pinterest’s Top Trending Wedding Themes & Destinations

Depending on the UK's progress in managing the pandemic, the government is aiming to remove all limits on weddings ceremonies and receptions on 21st June – along with all other social distancing restrictions, of course.
The prospect of being able to hold a dream wedding (and hen do) once again is clearly stoking interest over on Pinterest. According to research by money.co.uk, the top wedding trend on Pinterest at the moment is... Harry Potter weddings. Well, who can blame any couple for craving a wedding with an escapist fantasy vibe?
Also trending on Pinterest in May 2021 are "vintage wedding", "earthy wedding" and "marquee wedding". It's not difficult to see why the latter might be proving especially popular given that we know Covid-19 spreads a lot less easily in fresh air.
Check out the top ten below, with the number of Pinterest boards dedicated to them.
Harry Potter wedding 1,016
Vintage wedding 1,009
Earthy wedding 1,008
Natural wedding 1,006
Farm wedding 1,004
1920s wedding 1,003
Garden Party wedding 1,002
Beach wedding 1,002
Fall/Autumn wedding 1,002
Marquee wedding 1,002
Pinterest's top trending wedding destinations of the moment really underline the popularity of beach weddings. Morocco is top, followed by Greece, France and Italy. England is just outside the global top 10 in 12th – a few spots ahead of Ireland, which places seventh.
Check out the top 10 below, with the number of Pinterest boards dedicated to them.
Morocco wedding 1,001
Greece wedding 1,000
France wedding 999
Italy wedding 998
Mexico wedding 997
Bali wedding 996
Ireland wedding 990
Australia wedding 984
New Zealand wedding 981
Fiji wedding 979
Meanwhile, Spotify has recently revealed the UK's most popular wedding songs of the moment, a list which includes classic bangers by Ed Sheeran, Whitney Houston, Bruno Mars and John Legend.