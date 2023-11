These 5 Wedding Trends Are About To Be Everywhere, According To A Wedding Content Creator

“Nontraditional engagement rings have been trending for a while, but I’ve seen a much bigger emphasis on the integration of color as of late. Traditional white diamonds will always have their place, of course, but there are plenty of brides who’d prefer something a little more unconventional, like sapphire or other colored gemstones. And we’re not just seeing this trend with center stones — color is being incorporated through smaller details, like accent stones and hidden halos, too,” says Ladouceur, who recently shot a wedding in which the couple met and got engaged during September, so they chose a ring with the month’s birthstone, which is blue sapphire. “I’ve also noticed that there tends to be a lot of sentiment behind the color; the type of gemstone chosen is based on something very specific to the couple, whether it represents a special memory, time, or place.” Thus, more and more couples are opting to shop where they can truly personalize their ring — such as Shane Co. , where customers can choose between colorful center stones and colorful settings to create a one-of-a-kind piece.