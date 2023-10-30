These 5 Wedding Trends Are About To Be Everywhere, According To A Wedding Content Creator

The answer is…a lot. From capturing behind-the-scenes content to creating cinematic recaps, Ladouceur serves as a full-on wedding content creation machine. She and her team — which includes her husband and two assistants — work as far as a year out with couples looking to create viral social media moments on their big day. (This year alone, six of Ladouceur’s videos have garnered millions of views; each one grew the bride’s platform by over 100,000 people.) And she delivers all of the footage within a 24-hour timeframe. “We live in a world of instant gratification, so people want to show off their weddings right away,” she says. “That’s where my team and I come in to shoot candid photos and videos that really reflect a couple’s love story. My job is to show a bride that her dad dropped into a split on the dance floor when she wasn’t around — and now she gets to feel like she’s part of a great moment that she initially missed.”