The word "bohemian" juxtaposes elements both humble and ornate. In the natural world, it conjures up images of organic flora motifs; in the realm of fashion, it's all about textures like linen, lace, embroidery, or even sequins. To describe a style as "boho" is to equate it with an easy, free-spirited elegance. And, after a year full of efforts, it's no wonder that the effortless bohemian wedding dress style is trending.