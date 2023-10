It was no easy task. For starters, I had never been the type of person who dreamed of getting married . One of my first-ever published articles was a (truly embarrassing) essay on how I never wished to marry. I was 20 then and going through a painful breakup that, after watching too many episodes of Sex and the City to cope, convinced me that I was missing the “bride gene,” as Carrie Bradshaw put it. There were also the antiquated rules that made me think that marriage was not for me: marry in white and wear “something old, something borrowed and something blue" among them. Like a wedding, a ring was also never in my plan because, when it comes to getting engaged, diamond companies have likewise done a fine job of making it seem like the clear diamond is the only fitting choice to mark the occasion.