7 Brides Share Their Biggest Wedding Day Hair & Makeup Regrets

From choosing the caterers to avoiding family feuds while writing up the seating plan, weddings can be a pressure-cooker experience. For brides especially, there’s often an expectation to look your very best. Phrases like “you, but better” are unavoidable when it comes to choosing a hair and makeup artist (or brushing up on DIY tips if you’re giving things a go yourself).
But hair and makeup is largely personal. Some will dream of Hollywood waves while others wouldn’t dare walk down the aisle without a crisp red lip. Ultimately though (and despite well-meaning compliments from loved ones), the most important thing is feeling confident. And when you don’t? It’s hard not to let it put a dampener on the day.
The thing about weddings (and life in general) is that you can plan everything meticulously down to the smallest of details — and curveballs will still come swinging in. So with that in mind, we asked seven women to share their biggest wedding makeup and hair regrets, including the advice they'd give prospective brides as a result.