This Summer We're Going Kitsch With These Quirky Basket Bags

The definition of kitsch is "considered to be in poor taste because of excessive garishness or sentimentality, but sometimes appreciated in an ironic or knowing way," and for SS19 designers are taking that to heart. Some are inspired by the animal kingdom, with bags shaped like bunnies (Loewe) and elephants (South Beach); others are looking to the humble fruit bowl (Pitusa and Mercedes Salazar). Many designers are offering OTT shell embellishments, while Sophie Anderson opts for the brightest rainbow hues for her eclectic, abstract designs.