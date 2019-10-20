Florals have descended into darker territory this season. Gone are the highlighter neon tones and saccharine hues that dominated floral dressing in summer, in their place inky colours that we predict will transcend autumn and see us through much of 2020.
Richard Quinn's AW19 collection was rife with the print, displayed across boxy '80s-style blazers, deconstructed gowns and button-up preppy pea coats. Marques'Almeida embraced the blossoming trend (sorry) and sent puff-sleeved iterations down the runway. On the 'gram, we got to peep the trend IRL thanks to street style favourites like Emili Sindlev tapping in early. Mixing a statement tweed piece and florals from everyone's fave cult brand, Ganni, we hastily saved the look to our IG bookmarks.
Thick jumpers and chunky cardis are all well and good but this season, prepare for gothic, ditsy florals to take over your wardrobe. Florals for autumn? Absolutely.