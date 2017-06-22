Diane von Furstenberg may have gained fame and following for her wrap dresses but it was actually renowned British designer Charles James who created the first wrap dress, way back in 1932. While James was known for his exquisite couture dressmaking for the likes of Marlene Dietrich, his wrap dress was a sartorial innovation. The designer, who inspired the theme for the 2014 Met Gala, called it his "Taxi Dress" because he intended the piece to be so easy that you could get dressed in the taxi on your way to a big event (fashion that considers practicality is the best kind, non?).