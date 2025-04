The Best Plus-Size Festival Fashion Looks For Every Type Of Music Venue

By Day 3, my desert festival fashion guidelines were solidified: breathable materials, bottoms you can comfortably sit in, darker colors or prints, and comfortable sneakers. This new set from size-inclusive NYC designer Tamara Malas ticks a lot of boxes on my checklist: The unlined cotton is lightweight and breathable, the adjustable tie bottom detail of the bloomer-inspired pants keeps them from touching the ground, and the black colorway is good for the inevitable sitting on the ground (the brand also carries the style in cream). The tie front top is also a great option to add a sheer layer underneath or include a pop of color with a fun bra. (I went with a sheer lace trim number from full-bust favorite Elomi, which complemented the looped lace trim on the top.) I usually size down in Tamara Malas, as many of its pieces run large, but I decided not to in this cotton set, and it was the right decision. I’m generally a size 18/20, and the top and pants fit perfectly in an 18/20, so I’d say this set is true to size. Paired with these cushioned silver Puma sneakers, this is a simple yet cool look that can stand up to a full day in the desert.