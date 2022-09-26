Why We Need To Rethink Our Obsession With Logomania

As long as we prioritize access to trends over the protection of people, there will be a market for copies and incentive for the unfair labor practices used to create them. The issue comes when we look at accessibility in fashion from a hyper-individualized perspective. There is nothing morally superior about having access to a trend or brand at a lower price when the reason it's cheaper is that the people who made it were mistreated, underpaid, and more. It’s natural to want to own something that you like, and it's valid to feel that it's unfair that some can buy in while others have to watch from afar. But, we need to rethink why we feel a logo is a marker of a certain level of success, and raise awareness about what it really means when we decide we have to have it no matter the consequences for others.