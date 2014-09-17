Sandy Liang is our kind of people — and you can see it all over her clothing. It's quirky, it's easy, but it's jam-packed with style. Who else could dream up, and pull off, a fuzzy clutch with an ice-cream cone on it? Or, super-wide leg pants that still flatter? Or, cotton-candy colored coats that manage to look tough? Indeed, the dressed-up folks, the downtown clan, and anyone who likes to wear clothes will want to take note of Sandy Liang's name — and her label.
Her debut collection pushed the oversized silhouette of our dreams and her second offering, which just hit for spring '15, followed up again with equal parts fantasy and nonchalance. It's everything we'll want to wear all season long. To get better acquainted with the woman behind the wears we're so obviously already loving, we headed to her office for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour as she finished putting together her first-ever presentation. And, Sandy, if items just happened to have gone missing around the time we left your studio, well... we have no idea where they could be.