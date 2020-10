Calvin Klein’s Cult-Favorite Underwear Is On Sale For Prime Day

Almost each and every bra and undie that boasts Calvin Klein’s recognizable logo has racked up reviews numbering in the thousands — touting the cult-favorite's comfort, sex-appeal, and high-quality characteristics that have made it legendary. Starting now and lasting through October 14 , you can stock your underwear drawers to the top with legendary PD markdowns on the brand's top-rated styles. Click through to shop the selection of bestsellers worth adding to cart.