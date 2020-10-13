Calvin Klein’s Cult-Favorite Underwear Is On Sale For Prime Day

Calvin Klein has been in the lingerie game for a long time; credited with inventing the boxer brief in the 1990s (and making it cool to pair visible underwear with denim). We’ve browsed and carted many a CK unmentionable without the benefit of the copious reviews that untested brands must cultivate to win over customers. And, yet! Head over to Amazon — the ancestral home of the five-star-review system — and you’ll discover that not only does Calvin Klein have glowing feedback in spades, but it's also up to 35% off for Prime Day.
Almost each and every bra and undie that boasts Calvin Klein’s recognizable logo has racked up reviews numbering in the thousands — touting the cult-favorite's comfort, sex-appeal, and high-quality characteristics that have made it legendary. Starting now and lasting through October 14, you can stock your underwear drawers to the top with legendary PD markdowns on the brand's top-rated styles. Click through to shop the selection of bestsellers worth adding to cart.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently selected and supported by our Shopping team.