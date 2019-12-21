12 Plus Size Robes That Will Keep You Cozy All Year Long

While there can sometimes be nothing worse than the dark and gloomy months of winter, it’s the little things that make it a bit easier to deal with. Having a fluffy, luxurious robe hanging on the back of your bathroom door ready to embrace you when you’re feeling most exposed (i.e. dripping wet and tip-toeing across an ice-cold tile floor in your birthday suit) is one of those little things.
Whether you throw it on after a long day at work or you wear it after getting out of that hot shower (or both), a cozy robe is a must-have in everyone’s winter wardrobe. If you’re plus size, memories of too-small hotel robes might be popping into your mind when you think of shopping for your dream bathrobe, but there’s no need to revisit that fleeting ‘mare. Luckily, there are a ton of brands that offer robes in inclusive sizes — and they’re way cozier than any one-size-fits-most option you’d find in a hotel, anyway.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.