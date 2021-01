At first, like many people who need help, I was defensive. Psychiatric help can feel scary and unnecessarily extreme. At last, through a personal referral, I met with Dr. Arpaia, who saved my life. Dr. Arpaia was both a psychiatrist and a psychologist, specializing in cognitive behavioral therapy. I told Dr. Arpaia what was going on in my life. I also told him how you only get one chance at everything in life and I had messed it up. It was all my fault and I was so spoiled and stupid to think I deserved more than I was being offered, and I was especially stupid for not being grateful for what I had before. I told him that if I could only go back in time I could fix things, but since that was impossible I had accepted that I’d had a good life, but my bubble of good luck had run out and there was no way out of the mess I had created. My life would never be better than it was before and frankly, it would be better to die now because my best days were behind me, and it’s better to quit when you’re ahead.