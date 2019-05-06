Writing A Money Diary Made Me Realize How Bad My Depression Was

Okay, this is something I’ve really wanted to say. Once you finally decide you want to find a therapist in New York, it is so hard. You want someone trustworthy, so ideally you’d go off of personal referrals, but that gets complicated. Plus, finding somebody who takes your insurance and has availability outside of 9-5, is incredibly difficult. It was even more challenging because I was in such a bad place when I was looking for help, so I didn’t want to talk on the phone to a bunch of strangers even if they were trying to help me. Basically, I would say, don’t get discouraged because it’s a process that takes time. In the end, I found my therapist on ZocDoc, and we’ve really clicked. I’ve been going weekly, but I actually just graduated to every other week! I went home and texted all my friends and was like, ‘Can we have a graduation ceremony for me?’ I’m just really feeling better and more in control of my life and it’s thrilling. Rereading my diary made me so sad to see where I was, but so excited to see all I’ve accomplished.