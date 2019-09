A Week In New York City On A $99,000 Salary

12:20 p.m. — My boyfriend did some spreadsheet budgeting while I was sleeping, and now we have a bit of a surprise serious conversation about marriage and buying a house in the next five years. He's shocked by the cost of weddings, and I'm shocked by his budget for a first home. We both leave the conversation feeling a little overwhelmed. I don't see myself in the New York area long-term, but his industry, where he's totally killing it, is really based here. The tension between those things has been hanging over our relationship for the last two years and has really kept me from wanting to get engaged.