It Took Coronavirus For Me To Realize I Had OCD

The brains of people with anxiety and/or OCD go through Olympic-level gymnastics every day, jumping through hoops to search and search for an answer that, quite frankly, will never really be there. The unknowable truth, the idea of being in the dark, is OCD sufferers' greatest fear: that we have no control, no sway, no influence on our own life. But, like a gymnast, we can train our mind to be more flexible, to bend to the idea that uncertainty is the most natural part of life. And, if we’re lucky, we can walk through life the way we want to, waving a kind but apathetic hello to the thoughts that try to creep in and fuck it all up.