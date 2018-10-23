We talk about OCD more openly in 2018, but I worry that young people who feel sucker-punched by the arrival of intrusive thoughts will still hide, afraid of how to explain what’s going on in their heads to others. Now there are better drugs, and universities like York actually have policies in place, thanks to disability rights activists, to accommodate students with mental health issues. But I imagine that much of the struggles and isolation remain. If this is you, I want to urge you not to let OCD steal your experience of being young and free and the depth of your connection to the world. Tell your friends and family, find a therapist who specializes in OCD. If I had found help earlier and had the support systems and financial security necessary to see consistent therapy through, things may have gone smoother. I lost many jobs because my anxiety made it difficult to work, and it impacted my decision to not have a child of my own. I’m happy with my life now — my career as a TV writer and novelist is great, and I love my partner and his two kids — but I’d hope it would be easier now for someone in my shoes.