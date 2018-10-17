Why Racing In A Full Face Of Makeup Empowers Me

I always try to show people it’s ok to be everything you want to be. There are no limits. If you want to be a track athlete, you can also be beauty obsessed. If you are an athlete and you want to do music, you can. If you are a dentist and want to wear lipstick to work, even though you are wearing that mask over your mouth, you can do what you want. I just plan on being the best version of myself. It’s not about what anyone else decides is the best — it’s what I decide.