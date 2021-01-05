Things got worse my freshman year of high school. I had always been happy, boisterous, and talkative, but there were periods during which I wouldn’t talk at all for several days — I just felt really sad and dejected. Conversely, when my parents would ask me to do something, my reactions were over-the-top and explosive. While that can be written off as typical adolescent behavior, it wasn’t typical for me. It came to a head when I was kicked out of the house for going out with friends when I wasn’t supposed to. When I refused to come home a few days later, my parents called the police and my dad presented me with an ultimatum: Go with the police (in other words, go to juvenile detention) or see a therapist. I’m not sure why my father threatened to send me to a detention center (we’ve never truly talked about that day — possibly because it was too painful), but I think he felt like there was a need for more drastic measures to resolve the situation. I ended up choosing therapy, and thankfully, my parents found an amazing Black female therapist who I was able to connect with right off the bat.