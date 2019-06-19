Between trolls and political rants, Twitter can be a scary place. But today, it might actually be doing something positive for the world. Folks on Twitter are using the hashtag #HowIFightDepression to express how they handle a condition that impacts more than 300 million people globally, according to the World Health Organization.
Although a few people noted that depression can’t be addressed with the nuance it deserves on a social media platform with a character count limit, many find the messaging positive. More than 7,000 people have tweeted using the hashtag, with most describing their self-care tactics and how they handle the mental health condition on an individual level. They told stories about how journaling, puppy snuggles, and comedic movies made them feel better when they were struggling. Some people noted that the mass sharing of the hashtag made them feel less alone.
Advertisement
Realizing I'm not the only one...😢#HowIFightDepression pic.twitter.com/tr8DDNR8YS— 💛Ⓙⓔⓢⓢⓨ💛 (@urfriendjessy) June 19, 2019
#HowIFightDepression By reminding myself that little things ARE accomplishments to be proud of. It is a big deal for me to get some cleaning done, or answer emails, or SING. Just because those things are easy for others, doesn't mean they aren't things for me to celebrate— Suzannah (@SuzannahCo) June 19, 2019
I honour my feelings, rest and spend time alone when I need to, which is a lot, but also make sure I don’t leave it to long avoid meeting friends etc. Nature, writing in my journal, books and art. #HowIFightDepression— 🌈Yvonne Mary O’Keefe🌧 (@yvonnemaryo) June 19, 2019
#HowIFightDepression - with Lily. She knows when I'm feeling down, I dont know how but she always does. She rescued me! 😍❤🐶❤ pic.twitter.com/4gm4qa008o— Janet (@JanTP8) June 19, 2019
#HowIFightDepression I watch Comedy TV Shows / Movies for laughing so hard. pic.twitter.com/Ae5TFmyjkb— futoshijapanese (@futoshijapanese) June 19, 2019
Depression is a common, but serious, condition which can impact how people feel, think, and handle tasks such as working, sleeping, and eating, according to the National Institute on Mental Health. There are multiple types, such as postpartum, and the mental health condition can make people feel hopeless or even feel suicidal. It can usually be treated with various forms of therapy and medication, or both, NIMH notes.
If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
Advertisement