Story from Health

#HowIFightDepression On Twitter Is Helping People Feel Less Alone

Molly Longman
Photographed by Franey Miller.
Between trolls and political rants, Twitter can be a scary place. But yesterday, it was actually be doing something positive for the world. Folks on Twitter are using the hashtag #HowIFightDepression to express how they handle a condition that impacts more than 300 million people globally, according to the World Health Organisation.
Although a few people noted that depression can’t be addressed with the nuance it deserves on a social media platform with a character count limit, many found the messaging positive. More than 7,000 people have tweeted using the hashtag, with most describing their self-care tactics and how they handle the mental health condition on an individual level. They told stories about how journaling, puppy snuggles, and comedic movies made them feel better when they were struggling. Some people noted that the mass sharing of the hashtag made them feel less alone.
Advertisement
Depression is a common, but serious, condition which can impact how people feel, think, and handle tasks such as working, sleeping, and eating, according to the National Institute on Mental Health. There are multiple types, such as postpartum, and the mental health condition can make people feel hopeless or even feel suicidal. It can usually be treated with various forms of therapy and medication, or both, NIMH notes.
If you are in crisis, please contact Samaritans on 116 123. All calls are free and will be answered in confidence.
Advertisement

More from Wellness