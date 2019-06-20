HowIFightDepression On Twitter Is Helping People Feel Less Alone

Realizing I'm not the only one...😢#HowIFightDepression pic.twitter.com/tr8DDNR8YS— 💛Ⓙⓔⓢⓢⓨ💛 (@urfriendjessy) June 19, 2019
#HowIFightDepression By reminding myself that little things ARE accomplishments to be proud of. It is a big deal for me to get some cleaning done, or answer emails, or SING. Just because those things are easy for others, doesn't mean they aren't things for me to celebrate— Suzannah (@SuzannahCo) June 19, 2019
I honour my feelings, rest and spend time alone when I need to, which is a lot, but also make sure I don’t leave it to long avoid meeting friends etc. Nature, writing in my journal, books and art. #HowIFightDepression— 🌈Yvonne Mary O’Keefe🌧 (@yvonnemaryo) June 19, 2019
#HowIFightDepression - with Lily. She knows when I'm feeling down, I dont know how but she always does. She rescued me! 😍❤🐶❤ pic.twitter.com/4gm4qa008o— Janet (@JanTP8) June 19, 2019
#HowIFightDepression I watch Comedy TV Shows / Movies for laughing so hard. pic.twitter.com/Ae5TFmyjkb— futoshijapanese (@futoshijapanese) June 19, 2019