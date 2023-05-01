Intrusive Thoughts Aren’t What You Think They Are

Intrusive thoughts themselves aren’t dangerous but when that thought crosses a line and begins to interfere with one’s ability to function in daily life, it’s important to seek help from a psychologist or psychiatrist. "We have to remember that you don't need a license or credentials to open a social media account, which means anyone has access to creating a platform to give out educational information about medical diagnoses and treatments," says Mallett. "We all need to get into the practice of being critical about what we consume online. When you hear a new term or there's a mental health 'trend,' question it."