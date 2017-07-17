How We Get Ready: R29's Morning Beauty Routine

How long is your morning beauty routine? Are you a 10-step planner, meticulously layering serum upon serum, only ready to leave the house once your SPF is on and your brows are brushed to perfection? Or are you a roll-outta-bed type, juggling your coffee with a quick swipe of mascara before catching the bus? Perhaps the evening is when you focus on your beauty regime, allowing everything to work its magic overnight; or maybe you just want an extra 30 minutes in bed (we feel you).