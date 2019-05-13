7 Healing Morning Rituals That Will Help You Set An Intention For Your Day

Having a "morning ritual" sounds great, but also unachievable, like drinking fresh-pressed celery juice every morning or meditating without your phone. Most of us have trouble waking up at the same time each morning, so carving out time to connect with thoughts and feelings before you start the day is not necessarily on the agenda.
But even if you don't consider yourself spiritual, there are small things you can do to attain a mindful state in the morning, explains Jhenah Telyndru, priestess and author of The Mythic Moons of Avalon. "Starting the day with as clear of an energetic slate as possible is critical," she adds. Rituals allow you to let go of outmoded perspectives, put down emotional energy saps, and meet people from a place of openness and empathy, she says. In other words, they are worth your time.
Everyone has their own idea of what a ritual entails. For some, it could be a matter of putting makeup on in the morning, while others might prefer exercising. If you're looking for a low-key activity that will energize you spiritually, ahead are some ideas from Telyndru and Sinikiwe Dhliwayo, yoga instructor and founder of Naaya Wellness.