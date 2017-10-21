Why I’m Practising Mindfulness In The Mirror

I look down, still mindfully refusing to give in to the feelings of shame, the feeling that by my age, I should be doing this better, or should have stopped kidding myself that it matters. I realise that my jean shirt is big, loose and square; it makes me look big and square. I take it off and then take off my bra, which is all push, pull and plunge, and incredibly uncomfortable. I keep saying I'll buy a comfortable non-wired one but I never do, feeling that being pert is being perky and present, and somehow keeps you in the game. I look straight at my boobs. They're fine – not perfect, not symmetrical, but fine. My nipples are a lovely shape. I take a photograph. It will become a strategy, I decide, to take snaps of the bits I like. Nipples first.