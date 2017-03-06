It's tough to say how long an emotional hangover can last (Dr. Davachi's study only measured participants' brain arousal for a half-hour after an emotional event), but Dr. Davachi says she's interested in figuring out how the effect would vary with different levels of emotional events. "An emotional event could be anything as simple as a bad interaction with someone on the street, to something as intense as going through a stressful board meeting or presentation in class," she says. "We don't really know the limit of these effects yet." They also didn't pinpoint exactly how it feels to have an "emotional hangover," but you're probably familiar with the pangs of dread or the feeling of being "on edge" after something bad happens.