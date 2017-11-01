What Happens When You Donate Your Body To Science

The Bottom Line

If you think you might want to donate your body — to people or to scientific causes in general — it's a good idea to weigh these options, and do your due diligence. Wade says it's important to plan ahead, which he compares to planning for your own funeral. It's one less thing for your loved ones to consider if they lose you, or one more way to have your wishes honored. Harrison cautions that there's no federal oversight into donation programs, though, which makes that research all the more crucial. If you've got that telltale heart on your driver's license, it's reason enough to begin asking questions, and encourage your loved ones to do the same.