Her voice is scratchy, each word an effort.



“And make sure you buy hamburgers.”



I remember putting my phone on speaker at that point as I rolled my eyes at my brother. My mom always said hamburgers instead of burgers. It was an annoyingly anachronistic affectation, something we’d tease her about all the time. Except on this message there was none of the I know you think I’m annoying, and that’s why I’m saying it anyway subtext. Each word was an effort and my heart squeezed that even now, she’d bothered with an extra syllable.



“Also some chips. Garbage bags.” Her voice trailed off. “And anything else you want.”



It’s a grocery list, one for my brother and I to follow on one of her few days home from the hospital in November 2010.



There was no I love you, no take care of yourself — nothing to differentiate it from the thousands of other similar messages she must have left in her lifetime — and yet I listen to it a lot. It’s my only recording of her voice, a voice that didn't even sound like the one I had listened to for the previous 27 years of my life. My mother's lymphoma had caused so much swelling in her chest that breathing and speaking had become difficult for her. Despite that, despite the fact that she had spent the last three months in the hospital more often than not, I never fully realized that she was dying.



A week after that message, she was admitted to ICU and given a tracheotomy to help her breathe. The tracheotomy made it impossible for her to speak; we communicated by her writing brief responses on a pad of paper.



Two weeks after that, she died.



But that voice message — that throwaway, nothing grocery list that my brother and I hadn’t even fully followed (we’d forgotten the garbage bags, and even the burgers, ordering a pizza that night instead) has become my last link to her.

