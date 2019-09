As comforting as that is, the Church of Satan doesn't actually have a set of beliefs about the afterlife. Simply put, death really is the end: "When we die, the end of consciousness is upon us, and we cannot experience what happens amongst those who succeed us. Life cycles endlessly, and we are part of this process. So we enjoy the here and now, and do not look for a fictive afterlife," Gilmore wrote.This idea that once a person dies, they completely cease to be, affects how Satanists celebrate the dead, too. According to Gilmore, "We know that such ceremonials have no benefit for us once we've died. Many Satanists may decide not to plan on any sort of services or memorials, leaving that up to those who survive them."But, when funerals do take place, Magistra Nadramia told us, it's "uniquely tailored to the life of the deceased." They're less about high-handed rituals or nihilist sermons, and more about celebrating a life that's come to an end. More than anything, Satanists' funerals are an opportunity for loved ones to gather and share what they'll never forget about the deceased.So, to recap: Satanists don't have an elaborate belief system around the afterlife, they don't care how funeral rites are conducted, and theyactually prefer to focus on how people lived, rather than how they died.Still think Satanism is all about doom, gloom, and death?Welcome to Death Week . This week, we'll attempt to unpack our feelings, fears, and hang-ups about death, dying, and mourning. We’ll do our best to leave no gravestone unturned.