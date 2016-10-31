9 of 9

Illustrated by Norah Stone.

"My apartment senior year of college was 'haunted,' or that’s what my roommates wanted me to believe. When I got back from winter break, they had all these stories of mysterious banging at night and shadowy figures in the hallway. I called BS at first — I’d never heard anything in my room, though they insisted that was only because my room was on the other side of the house. So, just out of curiosity, I agreed to sleep in my roommate’s room with her one night.



"She warned me that we’d hear one very loud 'bang' at midnight. So, we were watching Gilmore Girls, as two college-aged women do, when we noticed it was already past midnight, with no bang to speak of. Before I could even finishing gloating, a massive bang interrupted me. Obviously, we both jumped and yanked the covers over our heads. It sounded like it was coming from the opposite wall, but that wall just faced the outside on the second floor. Nevertheless, it sounded like someone wanted to come in. 'But, that was it, right?' I asked my roommate. She said, 'Yeah, that’s usually how it goes' — then, we heard another, second, WHOLLY UNPRECEDENTED bang. The next day, our other roommate performed a small ritual to banish the ghost (salt in all outward-facing corners) and hoped for the best.



"I try telling myself now that it was just the building settling, but I can’t help but wonder if the ghost really wanted to prove to me that it was real that night."