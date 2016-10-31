30 Times When Funerals Were Too Funny Not To Laugh

There’s no doubt that funerals can be intensely emotional — the loss of a loved one can bring up all sorts of feelings, and we each have our own ways of coping.
But, sometimes, between the crying and the condolences, there are moments that remind us that funerals can have a lighter side, too. We may not admit it at the time, but they can be seriously, darkly humorous — are we alone in having masked laughter as tears?
It might be an awkward mishap or some straight-up ridiculousness that makes you want to crack up in the middle of the service, but the fact that you know you shouldn't be laughing only makes it funnier. Then, of course, there are the funerals that are intentionally funny — which, amid all the pomp and circumstance, can be a major relief.
Ahead, 30 people share their funniest funeral stories — and remind us that a little dark humor can be the best way to mourn.
Welcome to Death Week. This week, we'll attempt to unpack our feelings, fears, and hang-ups about death, dying, and mourning. We’ll do our best to leave no gravestone unturned.
