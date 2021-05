For fashion-minded folk, jewellery is an integral part of self-expression. Whether you like the fanciness of baroque pearls or prefer to keep things playful with resin rings , how you incorporate jewellery into an outfit says a lot about your personal style. It's one of the main reasons that people shy away from gifting jewellery , with many afraid that it's just too personal to pick for someone else. There is one type of jewellery that everyone enjoys, though: the kind that has your name on it.