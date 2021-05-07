For fashion-minded folk, jewellery is an integral part of self-expression. Whether you like the fanciness of baroque pearls or prefer to keep things playful with resin rings, how you incorporate jewellery into an outfit says a lot about your personal style. It's one of the main reasons that people shy away from gifting jewellery, with many afraid that it's just too personal to pick for someone else. There is one type of jewellery that everyone enjoys, though: the kind that has your name on it.
Personalised jewellery has enjoyed its fair share of iconic fashion moments over the years, from Princess Diana wearing a yellow gold 'D' pendant at the polo to Carrie Bradshaw’s beloved nameplate necklace on Sex and The City. But it was a recent Instagram post from Queen B herself that proved the style was back with a vengeance, with the star donning a white suit covered in oversized monogrammed necklaces in Las Vegas.
Elsewhere on the internet, small designers and indie sellers are taking a more childlike approach to the trend, with alphabet-adorned beaded necklaces and charm bracelets. The Y2K-inspired jewellery has proved popular with Insta It Girls like Kaia Gerber and Sofia Richie, both of whom have been seen sporting brightly coloured plastic pieces. If you're someone who likes to keep things simple, there are plenty of classic designs on the market, too: initial signet rings and delicate chains are both super chic options.
To take a peek at the best personalised jewellery that the fashion space has to offer, click through the slideshow ahead...
