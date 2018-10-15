The Stories Of Our Abuelas

"When I'm about to experience something exciting in my life, whether it's a job interview or applying for a new apartment, my grandmother has always been one of my first phone calls. There is this level of comfort that I feel after letting her know what I'm planning or going through, and her letting me know that she's going to say a prayer for me. "Rezaré por ti, mi niña." She has an unconditional positivity and love that lives in her, and has gotten me through the worst of times and the best of times, whether it's a rift with my parents or booking a much-needed vacation. She's there through it all. No matter how much older she gets or how much she has on her plate, she always thinking of us, even if we remind her to prioritize herself. How my mom says, "There's no sitting this woman down," to get her to enjoy some R&R. She's always thinking of who she can feed or visit at all hours of the day. It's because of her unselfishness and contagious energy that my family sticks as one and makes sure to come together in her presence whenever we can. And when I'm sitting there in her living room, surrounded by my mother, brother, grandfather, uncle, cousins, — and her — with all of us conversing and laughing, it's right there and then that I realize the true power of abuela's love." — Thatiana, Dominican