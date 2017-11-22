Amid Pixar Controversy, Coco Is Still A Sweet Tear-Jerker — & A Win For Latinos

All of the behind-the-scenes politics aside, it was the emphasis on familia that was my favorite part of Coco. One would assume the sappy Disney lesson here is aimed at a much younger viewer, but at 30 years old, I found myself thinking about the movie's messages long after I left the theater. There is one moment specifically that stuck with me: In this fictional depiction of Dia de Los Muertos, a person who has passed away only disappears completely from the land of the dead when no living person has a photo of them on their ofrenda, or altar. Seeing the process of being forgotten happen to one character — set to sentimental Disney music and transfixing animation — got me very emotional. After all, how often do any of us take a moment to reflect on the legacies of our ancestors and make sure that they are never forgotten? Wouldn't we all want our own stories to be passed on, long after we've left this world? It's a children's movie, but this here grown-up was moved in ways she could have never imagined.