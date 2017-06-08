Is it weird that the films we're most looking forward to this coming Oscar season are, more or less, movies for kids? Should we be yearning for provoking indie art house fare, or can we continue squealing over the new photos from Mary Poppins Returns and watching this new Coco trailer on repeat?
The Disney and Pixar team dropped the first full U.S. trailer for its latest 3D animated feature, which, incidentally, is the first to feature an all-Latinx cast. Coco follows the story of Miguel Rivera (Anthony Gonzalez), a young boy who dreams of becoming a musician despite his family's ban on music. The mischievous Hector (Gael García Bernal) lures Miguel into the Land of the Dead, where he reunites with deceased family members and taps into the world celebrated by Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a holiday marked in Mexico and across Latin America.
The new #PixarCoco poster is here! ✨ Meet the full Coco cast now over at @OhMyDisney: https://t.co/s6WTttYnkE pic.twitter.com/xlBGvuQLy5— Disney•Pixar's Coco (@pixarcoco) June 6, 2017
Benjamin Bratt, Edward James Olmos, Cheech Marin, Gabriel Iglesias, and Legally Blonde's Alanna Ubach round out the voice cast.
And while the actual Día de los Muertos holiday falls closer to Halloween, the film won't hit theaters until November 22, just in time for Thanksgiving and those post-turkey family movie-thons.
Coco hasn't been without criticism. Some movie buffs have balked that it's a rip-off of 2014's The Book of Life, which also had a Día de los Muertos theme. Disney was also hit with backlash from the Latinx community when it tried to trademark the "Día de los Muertos" phrase in 2013. And then there are the parents complaining that all those skulls will terrify their children.
Watch the trailer below and make your own judgment. But pay close attention: Apparently there's an Easter egg or two...
