Finally, 2017 is looking up because Pixar is coming out with a new original film. While the company is slated to release Cars 3 this summer, their new film Coco will be the first non-sequel to come out since The Good Dinosaur — and that's not the only first for Pixar. Coco is the film company's first ever movie featuring an all-Latino cast that pays homage to Latin American culture.
The trailer introduces us to Miguel, played by Anthony Gonzalez, a 12-year-old boy who wants to be a musician like iconic Mexican guitarist Ernesto de la Cruz, played by Benjamin Bratt. Miguel thinks he's hit the jackpot when he finds himself standing in front of Ernesto de la Cruz's guitar, but when he touches it, he's transported into another world. Specifically, the Land of the Dead, inspired by the Día de los Muertos, or the Mexican Day of the Dead.
People on Twitter have already fallen in love with the trailer.
So I legit teared up in the first 30 seconds of @COCOPixar's teaser trailer because of how beautiful it looks ? https://t.co/MhjckRRmU2— Johnee Pixels (@johneepixels7) March 15, 2017
Wooowww the teaser trailer for Pixar's Coco is STUNNING! https://t.co/5cVYW0wJQd I can't wait ?— Emanuel (@CNicosiaAnthro) March 15, 2017
However, some people are pointing out the similarities between this film and another with an uncanny premise.
So is "Coco" going to be like "The Book of Life," only with a Pixar budget? https://t.co/8o616w4bGz— Travelvania (@TravelvaniaBlog) March 15, 2017
Esa nueva de Pixar, Coco, es re El libro de la vida o me parece a mí?— Marusha. (@MdCMelgarejo) March 15, 2017
"That new pixar movie, Coco, is like the Book Of Life or am I the only one who thinks that?" one tweet roughly reads.
The Book Of Life was a 2014 film produced by Guillermo del Toro and director Jorge Gutierrez that also stars a protagonist who loves music and is heavily influenced by the Day of the Dead.
However, we don't know much more about the plot of Coco since the teaser trailer is more of an introduction rather than a synopsis. It's possible these two films took inspiration from the same source but decided to go in different directions. There's also no reason there can't be more than one animated movie inspired by Latin American culture, and the fact that in 2017 this is a first for Pixar proves that it was long overdue.
