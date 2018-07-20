Swelling (Or Chichones)

If you have a bump on your head (from that shelf that came out of nowhere), your abuelita would more than likely tell you to rub VapoRub on it. But Dr. Green says that isn't the best way to go. "Although it contains eucalyptus and has anti-inflammatory properties, it is not recommended to use on swelling," she says. Just let the bump go down on its own, and if it worsens, see a professional immediately.