With Ludmilla’s Historic Coachella Performance, “The Black Girl From Rio Won”

“It’s so great to hear how women who love women in Brazil were impacted by my coming out,” Ludmilla said. “A lot of women come up to me and tell me how impactful it was in their lives, and that’s so gratifying because I had to really perform an act of courage to be who I really am and to come out to the whole of Brazil. The move to a new industry won’t change how we live our lives. My audience likes to see us living our authentic lives and that will continue in this new phase of my career.”