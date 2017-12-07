All The Times Beyoncé Blew Our Minds With Live Performances

When Beyoncé broke the internet — and the record for the most-liked post on Instagram — with her pregnancy announcement in February, the world had a reason to smile. She was expecting twins, and pretty much everyone combusted from excessive amounts of joy. I actually died when I heard the news, and I’m actually writing this from the afterlife. Anyway, there were about 99,000 people who weren’t as thrilled with the news as we were. It was all of the people who purchased 2017 Coachella tickets, the music festival that Beyoncé was supposed to headline. A few weeks after her epic pregnancy announcement, one of the event's producers released a statement that under doctor’s orders to “keep a less rigorous schedule,” she would not be able to fulfill her headlining duties. But to make up for it, she confirmed her spot at the 2018 event.
Now, with 2017 coming to a close, it’s been a whole six months since Coachella wrapped up its advance sale for 2018, allowing early birds to get on a layaway plan. They sold out in less than four hours, and the remaining tickets are probably going to do the same once they go on sale, likely in January. And if Beyoncé’s choreographer, JaQuel Knight, is right, the tickets are well worth the hurry. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said that the upcoming gig was going to “change the game.” And when asked to give three words to describe the set, Knight provided four: “Amazing, beyond, iconic, life.”
If you’ve ever seen Beyonce perform live, you know this isn’t an exaggeration. Since I wasn’t one of the lucky people to get on the payment plan, I likely won’t be in attendance for this year’s event. Many of you are probably in the same boat. So, I think it’s only right to look back on some of Queen Bey’s most mind-blowing performances with the help of our friend YouTube.