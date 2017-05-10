Beyoncé’s most recent and ongoing pregnancy has been nothing if not heavily documented in photos. In contrast to 2011, when she avoided cameras wile carrying Blue Ivy, Queen Bey has been regularly showing off her growing baby bump this time around. Ever the master of her own destiny and image, she has insisted on releasing pictures of herself before major public events, making her — and occasionally Mama Tina — the best source for pregnancy updates. Instagram has become the official headquarters for Bey bump watching.
But it’s bittersweet. For those of us with an attention to detail and an actual familiarity with the various stages of pregnancy, it appears that Beyoncé may be dropping. This is a stage when the baby — babies in this case — settles lower into the pelvis as pregnancy advances. This means that Baddie Bey won’t be pregnant for much longer. I get that the literal essence of pregnancy is that it’s temporary, and that Bey might be super uncomfortable and ready to cease sharing her body with two other people 24/7 — but still… I’m going to miss the glow of her pregnancy shoots.
In preparation of Beyoncé’s impending delivery, it seems only right that we relive some of the best IG moments from her pregnancy.