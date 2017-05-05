Newsflash: Beyoncé's Body Is Changing Due To Her Pregnancy — & From Nothing Else

Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
Beyoncé is pregnant with twins, as everyone knows, and it seems like her due date is fast approaching — one picture on her Instagram shows her in a shirt labeled"PREGGERS." But instead of celebrating the final weeks before giving birth, Beyoncé and her team are busy debunking outrageous and baseless rumors about her appearance.
The singer's representative, Yvette Noel-Schure, attacked tabloid blog Media Take Out head on after the site ran a story claiming Beyoncé got lip injections, comparing them to "Kylie Jenner's lips." GossipCop shared the strongly-worded statement addressing the rumors and calling the site out for their insensitive and factually incorrect story (which appears to have since been taken down). She calls them "the saddest individuals" and recommends they "stop by a store that has happiness on sale." Is now a good time to remind the world that a woman's body drastically changes when she is pregnant with TWO CHILDREN? Apparently so.
The justifiably furious statement reads: “MTO staffers, What do you know about the effects of pregnancy on a woman’s entire body? Please tell me. Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling? Do you know that often women’s gums get swollen? Do you know that it sometimes affects our speech, our ability to chew intently and a host of other things?
But the sacrifice to our faces, our feet and our entire bodies is something we welcome because we bring beautiful humans into the world who will one day combat your hate and negativity. I stood silent during Beyonce’s first pregnancy when you thought it was okay to bully her like the cowards you are, when you accused her of never being pregnant, but I simply cannot this time.”
You are the saddest individuals and picking on a pregnant lady is tantamount to possessing the coldest, despicable heart. You need to find something else to do with your time and maybe stop by a store that has happiness on sale because you need to buy some."
Yes, Yvette! Take them to task. It's no surprise that the Lemonade singer's rep is so passionately defending her client because A. she is Beyoncé for God's sake, but also because, B. she has been working with the Grammy-winning artist for a few years now. She also knows how to deal with gross rumors involving very famous people, as her other clients include Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Jessica Simpson, Prince, John Legend, and Adele.
Naturally, the BeyHive is rallying behind Yvette.
Visual of Yvette defending Beyoncé in that article pic.twitter.com/mcwcApszXC— baby boy ? (@darkwavebaby) May 5, 2017
"Who you Finna try? I bet it ain't Bey! Uwww Bitch it ain't Bey! CAPS CAPS CAPS!" - Yvette Noel-Schure(2017) pic.twitter.com/Ayi3NwwWWZ— Ti Nacole ? (@GxdCxmplex) May 5, 2017
