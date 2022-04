Joy Sales Blends Afro-Brazilian Folk Music With Hip-Hop to Narrate Black Life in São Paulo

This problem isn’t exclusive to music artists, either. The 2002 cult favorite "City of God," which depicts the lives of kids growing up in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, is one of the most globally renowned films in the history of Brazilian cinema . However, 20 years after the film picked up international awards and recognition, the majority of its primarily Black cast continues to live in the same low-income communities that they did while filming. In 2015, a documentary titled " City of God – 10 Years Later " gained widespread attention for revealing the current living conditions of the actors in the film. “The narrator and protagonist in 'City of God' drives for Uber, while some of his white cast-mates went on to become Hollywood stars,” Sales says. “When Afro-Brazilians are given the same opportunities as their white colleagues, the outcomes are different. The music industry, and mainstream media, doesn’t prioritize or appreciate Black talent in the same way,” she says.