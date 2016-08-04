11 Brazilian Films To Watch Before Rio 2016

You know about the beaches, the caipirinhas, and the supermodels. But guess what? There's way more to Brazil than Gisele and skimpy swimsuits.



All eyes will be on the South American country as the 2016 Summer Olympics kick off in Rio de Janeiro this weekend. Beyond the fears about Zika and pollution, it's Brazil's time to shine. With the Opening Ceremony slated for Friday night, we thought we'd help shed a little more light.



If a flight to Rio isn't in your immediate future, a movie night may be able to help fill in some of the blanks. Brazilian cinema has produced several award-winning contributions, with subject matters ranging from life in the favelas to political oppression to that old standard: first love. There's a real depth, not to mention performances that have fetched Oscars.



Intrigued? Crack open the cachaça and settle in for some cinematic delights.