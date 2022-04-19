“Since before Brazil’s independence [in 1822], when carnival parties were very different from what we see today in the streets or in the samba schools, enslaved workers used the occasion to whiten their faces and impersonate their lords in a mocking way. Women, normally so repressed by the moral codes and etiquette of the time, used carnival to take the initiative in flirting games on the streets or in the saloons,” adds the researcher, who considers this inversion of values, and the symbolic breaking of boundaries, one of the primary ways that generations have found joy through carnival.